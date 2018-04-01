Al Sadd and Al Wasl meet at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar on the 2nd of April 2018 in matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League.

Al Sadd vs. Al Wasl: Suspensions, injuries and line-ups

Al Sadd are at the top of the table with 9 points, meanwhile Al Wasl have been eliminated and sit in last place with zero points.

Al Sadd will be looking for the win as it will push them up to 12 points and help them all but qualify for the Round of 16.

Al Sadd

Al Sadd are expected to play with a 4-2-3-1 formation:

Saad Al Sheeb

Ahmad Suhail - Abdelkarim Hassan - Hamed Esmail - Pedro Correa

Xavi - Boualem Khoukhi

Jugurtha Hamroun - Akram Afif - Salem Al Hajeri

Baghdad Bounedjah

Al Wasl

Al Wasl are expected to play with a 4-4-2 formation:

Humaid Abdulla

Salem Al Azizi - Ali Al Baloushi - Abdulla Jassim - Abdulla Al Jneibi

Ali Saleh - Hazza Salem - Abdulla Al Naqbi - Antonio Caceres

Fabio de Lima - Ronaldo Mendes