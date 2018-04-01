Al Sadd vs. Al Wasl: Suspensions, injuries and line-ups

Al Sadd and Al Wasl meet at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Qatar on the 2nd of April 2018 in matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League.
Al Sadd are at the top of the table with 9 points, meanwhile Al Wasl have been eliminated and sit in last place with zero points.
Al Sadd will be looking for the win as it will push them up to 12 points and help them all but qualify for the Round of 16.
Al Sadd
Al Sadd are expected to play with a 4-2-3-1 formation:
Saad Al Sheeb
Ahmad Suhail - Abdelkarim Hassan - Hamed Esmail - Pedro Correa
Xavi - Boualem Khoukhi
Jugurtha Hamroun - Akram Afif - Salem Al Hajeri
Baghdad Bounedjah
Al Wasl
Al Wasl are expected to play with a 4-4-2 formation:
Humaid Abdulla
Salem Al Azizi - Ali Al Baloushi - Abdulla Jassim - Abdulla Al Jneibi
Ali Saleh - Hazza Salem - Abdulla Al Naqbi - Antonio Caceres
Fabio de Lima - Ronaldo Mendes