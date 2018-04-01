Pogba finally speaks out over rumours of a bust-up with Mourinho at Man United

Paul Pogba insists he has “no problem” with Jose Mourinho despite his recent benching at Manchester United, but has refused to be drawn on his future.

Pogba has 'no problem' with Mourinho but swerves Man Utd exit talk

The Red Devils have sparked transfer talk around their £89 million record signing with their handling of his undoubted talent.

Pogba has regularly seen his best position questioned this season, with there a feeling that United are not playing to his strengths.

That has led to him being removed from the starting XI at times, amid talk of a breakdown in his relationship with Mourinho, but the 25-year-old insists he will never question his manager’s methods.

Pogba told Telefoot on his current situation at Old Trafford: “It's true [being benched] has never happened to me, but it can strengthen me. You have to go through these periods to make you stronger.

“There is no problem with Mourinho. It's not me who picks the team. Ask the coach if you want to know why I play less. I respect his choices.”

Having struggled to earn the trust of his boss, it has been suggested that Pogba’s days in Mourinho’s plans may be numbered.

A summer move has been mooted, with Real Madrid reported to be among those keeping a close eye on a situation which could see United move in a different direction.

Pogba has, however, sought to the swerve transfer talk, adding: “It's too early to talk about a departure from United, the situation can change.”

He was then pressed on recent comments in which he confessed to wanting to play alongside Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian forward Neymar at some stage in his career.

Pogba is prepared to reiterate that he wants to work with the best players in world football, but says that ambition should not be interpreted as a desire to move on.

He said: “Neymar? I said I dream of playing with him, [Lionel] Messi or Cristiano [Ronaldo], but that doesn't mean that I want to move clubs.”

For now, Pogba’s focus is locked on United’s efforts to lock up a second-place finish in the Premier League and lift the FA Cup.

He will then turn his attention to international matters with France, with Les Bleus among the favourites to go all the way at this summer’s World Cup finals in Russia.

Pogba said of their chances: “We have the potential, the players to win the World Cup. We have a great team.

“There is still work to be done because against lesser teams, we have had more trouble.

“Just because we are the French national team does not mean that we will win every game 5-0."