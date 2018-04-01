Stanley Okumbi is still the U-20 men’s national team coach contrary to our earlier story that the former Harambee Stars tactician has landed a new job in Zambia.

Stanley Okumbi still with Harambee Stars U-20 team

Goal had reported that Okumbi has secured a two and half deal with reigning Zambian champions, Zesco United on April fool’s day.

Okumbi is rightfully the coach of the junior side that is set to take on Rwanda in an African Cup of Nations Qualifier on Sunday.

Kenya will host young Amavubi at Kenyatta Stadium and Okumbi remains upbeat that the host will sail through after the two legged fixture.

Okumbi was redeployed to the junior side after a lose and a draw against the Central African Republic and Comoros last month.