Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has expressed happiness after beating Baroka FC and reach the Nedbank Cup semi-finals.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela delights in Nedbank Cup progress

The Amakhosi boss was speaking after leading his charges to a 1-0 win over the Limpopo side in Port Elizabeth’s Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday night.

Erick Mathoho’s solitary header proved to be the difference in a tightly contested affair and Komphela said they could have scored four goals as he called for more aggression from his men.

Amakhosi boss bagged their second win in all competitions following a 2-1 win in the Premier Soccer League away in Polokwane.

However, the Soweto giants will await to see who they will come up against in the semi-finals when the draw will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, Chiefs have joined Maritzburg United and Free Stsate Stars in the Last Four.

The PSL announced that the the draw will be conducted after the final Last Eight clash against Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns at Cape Town Stadium.

“I’m happy with the outcome. But could it had been better? Yes. I think first half we could have gone into the dressing room 4-0. But these things happen in football the most important thing is to move to the next stage and get the confidence,” Komphela told SuperSport TV.

“All that I wish for is that the supporters must just support the players. Chiefs supporters are loving and peaceful. We want to see that prevailing forever," he added.

“Pule has unbelievable game intelligence. Maybe being supported by Shabba (Tshabalala) two or three heads are better than one,” continued the 50-year-old.

“If you can find someone that can help connect in terms of your thinking line, it looks better. He’s very quick. He’s (Pule Ektsein) got feet that I don’t understand how come this boy carries a ball like that. He’s growing in confidence,” he said.

Although he could not commit on their chances of lifting the Ke Yona trophy, the ex-Free State coach was said he just wants to win the trophy for the Glamour Boys faithful and throw his medal to the stands.

“I don’t know how much longer will I have to answer this one. It has to be about the supporters. As for me, I don’t want to lie I don’t know how I’m wired. It’s not about me as long as these people can get a trophy,” responded the coach.

“I promise if it happens Chiefs go through (in the final) if it happens I get the medal I’ll throw it to one of the supporters in the crowd,” he added.

“Not that I don’t want it, but because they deserve it more, for me, I’m a man at work, I may be at Chiefs for now but I’m in football,” he concluded.