Nakumatt FC fell 2-0 against Sofapaka in a Kenyan Premier League match played at Ruaraka on Saturday.

Coach Mwangi: Nakumatt players were not in the right state of mind

Eugene Ambulwa put the ball into his own net in the second minute, and a few minutes later Batoto Ba Mungu were 2-0 up, thanks to Mathias Kigonya's penalty.

The shoppers head coach Anthony Mwangi refused to blame the players for the output, saying it is not their fault.

"Everything that is happening here is directly involved with the off pitch matters, the players are just not in the right state of mind. The level of concentration was just low and that reflected in the way they played, it was just not easy for them.

"Body language was negative, from the goalkeeper all the way to the strikers. Without proper training, nothing can go right."

The shoppers are currently placed 15th on the log with six points after one win, three draws and four defeats.