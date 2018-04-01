Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa feels his team could have hit Nakumatt five goals in a Kenyan Premier League match played on Saturday.

Sofapaka coach rue missed chances in Nakumatt win

An own goal from Eugine Ambulwa and Mathias Kigonya’s penalty gave the 2009 champions maximum points, though they were lucky not to concede after a penalty miss by Nakumatt's Brian Nyakan.

Ssimbwa was nevertheless left smiling all the way after picking all the available three points.

"We started the match well, settled early and went for that early goal which destabilized them further. We were lucky not to concede that penalty, it happened because we lost concentration and relaxed, that gave them space and they could have punished us.

"The two goals mean we do not have a negative goal difference, it was a shame to have a deficit, but the two goals, we can start all over again."

Sofapaka are currently fourth on the log with sixteen points, three behind leaders Gor Mahia.