The Kenyan national U-20 team are all psyched up ahead of their Afcon qualifier against Rwanda.

Youthful Harambee Stars upbeat ahead of Afcon qualifier test against Rwanda

The Rising Stars are set to face Rwanda in the first round of the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations Qualifier on Sunday at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos with kick-off set for 3.00pm.

Coach Stanley Okumbi has expressed confidence in the junior side ahead of the crunch tie affirming that the young stars will give a good account of themselves against Rwanda.

“We are both physically and psychologically ready. The players are upbeat and psyched up, and I am confident we will get a positive result.”

Preparations for the qualifier kicked-off on Monday, February 19, 2018, with close to 100 players getting a chance to audition for a place on the team.

The players were scouted from the recently concluded Chapa Dimba na Safaricom Youth tournament as well as the FKF leagues. The team hit camp on February 26, ahead of qualifier.

Should Kenya edge past Rwanda, a two-legged fixture against Zambia will follow for the Rising Stars in the second round.