Mamelodi Sundowns will look to keep their hopes of a league and cup double before the end of the season alive as they travel to the Mother City to take on an in-form Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

Cape Town City - Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: The Brazilians eye a Nedbank Cup semi-final berth

The clash which is scheduled for Cape Town Stadium on Sunday, promises to be an exciting and open affair especially considering the recent history between the two sides. In the build-up to the clash Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has already revealed that historically speaking, the Citizens are favourites.

Out of four previous meetings, City have won three, but the most recent encounter between the two exciting clubs ended in favour of the Tshwane giants which almost certainly will give them confidence going into the encounter.

City though cannot be ruled out and after missing out on the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup they will be determined to keep their only hope of silverware alive. Benni McCarthy’s men will look to the likes of the returning Matthew Rusike for goals, while Ayanda Patosi and Bradley Ralani in the absence of Lyle Lakay could prove to be City’s dangerman.

But as with all Sundowns and City meetings of recent times all eyes will be on Teko Modise. Whilst being in the twilight of his career, the veteran is turning back the clock will his impressive performances and command in the heart of the midfield which Sundowns will surely need to find a solution to.

Meanwhile, Sundowns would have enjoyed the international break as it allowed the club’s more senior players to rest ahead of the what will be an arduous month of football with eight games on the cards.

Nonetheless, Mosimane is expected to once again put his trust in Bafana Bafana striker Percy tau for goals. The 23-year-old is the club’s top scorer in the league and has already found the back of the net in the tournament, making him a threat. But while the big guns are expected to play their part in the game, the Sundowns technical team may be tempted to use the luxury of depth at their disposal.

Mosimane could be tempted to give former City star Aubrey Ngoma a show and perhaps out of form Jeremy Brockie, as he looks to give the New Zealander a shot at breaking his duck.

But with so much at stake and the fact that Sundowns are currently 10 games without defeat in all competitions, Sundowns may just favour their chances of a semi-final berth.