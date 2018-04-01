Auckland City FC win premiership final

Teenage winger Callum McCowatt was the Auckland City FC hero as they ended Team Wellington's two-year reign as national premiership champions.

The powerful Auckland club prevailed 1-0 in Albany on Sunday, avenging successive losses to the men from the capital in each of the last two seasons.

An even contest created numerous half-chances but no goals until the 84th minute, when national age group representative McCowatt latched onto Cam Howieson's pass and slid the ball home.

The Oceania champions then held out the frantic visitors over the closing minutes.

It earns them a record-breaking seventh national title, moving them ahead of Mt Wellington and Christchurch United on the all-time list.

The top qualifiers based their title on defence, having conceded just 12 goals in the regular season from 18 games.

Both teams are still in contention to win this year's Oceania Champions League, having advanced to the quarter-finals.