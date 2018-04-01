The Hazza bin Zayed Stadium opens its doors to the big Gulf Derby between Al Ain and Al Hilal on the 2nd of April 2018 in matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League.

Al Ain vs. Al Hilal: Date, time, preview

Both teams are fighting for qualification in the group as they catch up with Al Rayyan and Esteghlal at the top of the table with 6 points, meanwhile Al Ain sit on 4 points and Al Hilal on two.

Al Ain sit with 4 points after 4 consecutive draws in their first 4 games, starting with a 0-0 draw against Al Hilal before a 1-1 draw against Al Rayyan. They then played Esteghlal twice, ending with a 2-2 draw in the first encounter and a 1-1 draw in the second encounter. Al Hilal sit with 2 points at the bottom of the table after a poor campaign until now. They started off with a 0-0 draw against Al Ain, before losing 1-0 to Esteghlal. This was followed up by a 1-1 draw against Al Rayyan before losing in Qatar by a 2-0 score.

Date and time