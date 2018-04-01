Sofapaka coach tips custodian to challenge for KPL Golden Boot

​Diminutive Ugandan goalkeeper, Mathias Kigonya can challenge for the 2018 Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot, says Sofapaka head coach, Sam Ssimbwa.

Kigonya is currently among the leading scorers after he netted his third goal of the season in Sofapaka’s 2-0 win over Nakumatt FC at the Kenyatta Stadium.

Ssimbwa believes that 10 more penalties for his side will put Kigonya, his best penalty taker, among the KPL Golden Boot contenders.

“I train them (players) on that and he (Kigonya) is the best penalty takers. If he can win ten (more), he will convert all of them and possibly be the best scorer in the league,” observed Ssimbwa.

But while Kigonya may be the best choice when it comes to scoring and guarding the first line of defence, Ssimbwa will be concerned by the discipline level of his.

Kigonya conceded his second penalty of the season after he appeared to have deliberately kicked an opponent in the box resulting in a yellow card.

Kigonya has also been accused by both Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers coaches, Dylan Kerr and Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo of time wastage whenever his team is leading.