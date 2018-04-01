The Hazza bin Zayed Stadium opens its doors to the big Gulf Derby between Al Ain and Al Hilal on the 2nd of April 2018 in matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League.

Al Hilal News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs. Al Ain

Both teams are fighting for qualification in the group as they catch up with Al Rayyan and Esteghlal at the top of the table with 6 points, meanwhile Al Ain sit on 4 points and Al Hilal on two.

Al Hilal sit with 2 points at the bottom of the table after a poor campaign until now. They started off with a 0-0 draw against Al Ain, before losing 1-0 to Esteghlal. This was followedup by a 1-1 draw against Al Rayyan before losing in Qatar by a 2-0 score.

Al Hilal: Injuries, suspensions and line-up

Al Hilal will miss Abdulla Al Mayouf, Nawaf Al Abid, Abdulla Al Hafith, Hassan Kadesh and Majed Al Najrani due to injury. They will like start in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Ali Al Habsi

Mohammed Al Burayk - Mohammed Jahfali - Ali Al Blaihi - Yasser Al Shahrani

Abdulmalik Al Khaibary - Nicolas Milesi

Ezequiel Cerutti - Mohammed Al Shalhoub - Achraf Bencharki

Mujahid Al Mania