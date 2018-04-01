The Hazza bin Zayed Stadium opens its doors to the big Gulf Derby between Al Ain and Al Hilal on the 2nd of April 2018 in matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League.

Al Ain News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs. Al Hilal

Both teams are fighting for qualification in the group as they catch up with Al Rayyan and Esteghlal at the top of the table with 6 points, meanwhile Al Ain sit on 4 points and Al Hilal on two.

Al Ain sit with 4 points after 4 consecutive draws in their first 4 games, starting with a 0-0 draw against Al Hilal before a 1-1 draw against Al Rayyan. They then played Esteghlal twice, ending with a 2-2 draw in the first encounter and a 1-1 draw in the second encounter.

Al Ain: Injuries, suspension and line-up

Al Ain will not be missing any players and will likely start in a 4-4-2 formation.

Khaled Eisa

Mohammed Ahmed – Mohanad Al Enezi – Ismail Ahmed – Tsukasa Shiotani

Amer Abdulrahman – Rayan Yaslam – Caio Lucas – Ahmed Barman

Hussein El Shahat – Marcus Berg