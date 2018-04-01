AFC Champions League: Date, time and TV Channels for matchday 5

Matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League kicks off on April the 2nd with the penultimate round possibly seeing big eliminations.
Al Rayyan will be hosted by Esteghlal Tehran in Group D, in a match whereboth teams sit on 6 points and look to move the top of the table. At the same time, the Gulf Derby between Al Ain and Al Hilal will be played in the same group with the loser likely to be eliminated.
Al Sadd host Al Wasl in the Group C in a match in which they look to confirm their qualification to the Round of 16, while Al Wahda and Lokomotiv play in Group B with the former looking to keep their hopes of qualification alive.
Al Jazira and Al Gharafa play in Group B with both teams on 5 points looking to occupy the second qualification spot in the table.
Date and time for AFC Champions League matchday 5 encounters
|Match
|Stadium
|Date and time
|TV Channel
|Nasaf - Persepolis
|Qarshi Stadium
2 April 2018
18:30 UAE Time
|beIN SPORTS HD 1
|Esteghlal - Al Rayyan
|Azadi Stadium
2 April 2018
19:30 UAE Time
|beIN SPORTS HD 3
|Al Ain - Al Hilal
|Hazza bin Zayed Stadium
2 April 2018
19:30 UAE Time
|beIN SPORTS HD 4
|Al Sadd - Al Wasl
|Jassim bin Hamad Stadium
2 April 2018
20:00 UAE Time
|beIN SPORTS HD 2
|Cerezo Osaka - Jeju United
|Yanmar Stadium
3 April 2018
14:00 UAE Time
|Buriram United - Guangzhou
|Chang Arena
3 April 2018
15:00 UAE Time
|Suwon Samsung - Sydney
|Suwon Stadium
3 April 2018
15:00 UAE Time
|Shanghai Shenhua - Kashima Antlers
|Hongko Stadium
3 April 2018
16:00 UAE Time
|Zob Ahan - Al Duhail
|Foolad Shahr Stadium
3 April 2018
18:15 UAE Time
|Al Wahda - Lokomotiv
|Zayed Sports City
3 April 2018
19:10 UAE Time
|Al Gharafa - Al Jazira
|Thani bin Jassim Stadium
3 April 2018
19:30 UAE Time
|Al Ahli - Tractor Sazi
|Tahnon bin Mohammed Stadium
3 April 2018
20:20 UAE Time
|Ulsan Hyundai - Melbourne Victory
|Ulsan Stadium
4 April 2018
14:00 UAE Time
|Kashiwa Reysol - Jeonbuk Hyundai
|Hitachi Kashiwa Stadium
4 April 2018
14:30 UAE Time
|Kitchee - Tianjin
|Mong Kok Stadium
4 April 2018
16:00 UAE Time
|Shanghai - Kawasaki Frontale
|Shanghai Stadium
4 April 2018
Groups and Standings
|Group A
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Al Ahli
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|8
|2
|Al Jazira
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|5
|3
|Al Gharafa
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|5
|4
|Tractor Sazi
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|5
|4-
|2
|Group B
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Al Duhail
|4
|4
|0
|0
|11
|6
|5
|12
|2
|Zob Ahan
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|6
|1-
|6
|3
|Lokomotiv
|4
|1
|0
|3
|8
|7
|1
|3
|4
|Al Wahda
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|10
|5-
|3
|Group C
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Al Sadd
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|3
|6
|9
|2
|Persepolis
|4
|3
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|9
|3
|Nasaf Qarshi
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|5-
|6
|4
|Al Wasl
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|5-
|0
|Group D
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Esteghlal
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|5
|1
|6
|2
|Al Rayyan
|4
|1
|3
|0
|6
|5
|1
|6
|3
|Al Ain
|4
|0
|4
|0
|4
|4
|0
|4
|4
|Al Hilal
|4
|0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|2-
|2
|Group E
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Jeonbuk
|4
|3
|0
|1
|17
|9
|8
|9
|2
|Tianjin
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|9
|2
|7
|3
|Kashiwa Reysol
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|1-
|4
|4
|Kitchee
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|10
|9-
|3
|Group F
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Shanghai
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|3
|5
|10
|2
|Ulsan
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|7
|0
|5
|3
|Melbourne Victory
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|9
|2-
|5
|4
|Kawasaki Frontale
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|6
|3-
|1
|Group G
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Guangzhou
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|4
|4
|8
|2
|Buriram United
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|5
|0
|5
|3
|Cerezo Osaka
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|1-
|5
|4
|Jeju United
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|8
|3-
|3
|Group H
|Position
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Kashima Antlers
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|3
|3
|8
|2
|Suwon Samsung
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|7
|3
|Shanghai Shenhua
|4
|0
|3
|1
|4
|6
|2-
|3
|4
|Sydney
|4
|0
|2
|2
|3
|7
|4-
|2