AFC Champions League: Date, time and TV Channels for matchday 5

Matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League kicks off on April the 2nd with the penultimate round possibly seeing big eliminations.

Al Rayyan will be hosted by Esteghlal Tehran in Group D, in a match whereboth teams sit on 6 points and look to move the top of the table. At the same time, the Gulf Derby between Al Ain and Al Hilal will be played in the same group with the loser likely to be eliminated.

Al Sadd host Al Wasl in the Group C in a match in which they look to confirm their qualification to the Round of 16, while Al Wahda and Lokomotiv play in Group B with the former looking to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

Al Jazira and Al Gharafa play in Group B with both teams on 5 points looking to occupy the second qualification spot in the table.



Date and time for AFC Champions League matchday 5 encounters



Al Jazira v Al Gharafa; AFC Champions League





































































Match Stadium Date and time TV Channel
Nasaf - Persepolis Qarshi Stadium

2 April 2018

18:30 UAE Time

 beIN SPORTS HD 1
Esteghlal - Al Rayyan Azadi Stadium

2 April 2018

19:30 UAE Time

 beIN SPORTS HD 3
Al Ain - Al Hilal Hazza bin Zayed Stadium

2 April 2018

19:30 UAE Time

 beIN SPORTS HD 4
Al Sadd - Al Wasl Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

2 April 2018

20:00 UAE Time

 beIN SPORTS HD 2
Cerezo Osaka - Jeju United Yanmar Stadium

3 April 2018

14:00 UAE Time

  
Buriram United - Guangzhou Chang Arena

3 April 2018

15:00 UAE Time

  
Suwon Samsung - Sydney Suwon Stadium

3 April 2018

15:00 UAE Time

  
Shanghai Shenhua - Kashima Antlers Hongko Stadium

3 April 2018

16:00 UAE Time

  
Zob Ahan - Al Duhail Foolad Shahr Stadium

3 April 2018

18:15 UAE Time

  
Al Wahda - Lokomotiv Zayed Sports City

3 April 2018

19:10 UAE Time

  
Al Gharafa - Al Jazira Thani bin Jassim Stadium

3 April 2018

19:30 UAE Time

  
Al Ahli - Tractor Sazi Tahnon bin Mohammed Stadium

3 April 2018

20:20 UAE Time

  
Ulsan Hyundai - Melbourne Victory Ulsan Stadium

4 April 2018

14:00 UAE Time

  
Kashiwa Reysol - Jeonbuk Hyundai Hitachi Kashiwa Stadium

4 April 2018

14:30 UAE Time

  
Kitchee - Tianjin Mong Kok Stadium

4 April 2018

16:00 UAE Time

  
Shanghai - Kawasaki Frontale Shanghai Stadium

4 April 2018


 

  

Groups and Standings


Al Hilal vs Al Ain; Omar Abdulrahman





















































Group A
Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Al Ahli 4 2 2 0 5 3 2 8
2 Al Jazira 4 1 2 1 5 5 0 5
3 Al Gharafa 4 1 2 1 7 5 2 5
4 Tractor Sazi 4 0 2 2 1 5 4- 2


 




















































Group B
Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Al Duhail 4 4 0 0 11 6 5 12
2 Zob Ahan 4 2 0 2 5 6 1- 6
3 Lokomotiv 4 1 0 3 8 7 1 3
4 Al Wahda 4 1 0 3 5 10 5- 3


 




















































Group C
Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Al Sadd 4 3 0 1 9 3 6 9
2 Persepolis 4 3 0 1 7 3 4 9
3 Nasaf Qarshi 4 2 0 2 2 7 5- 6
4 Al Wasl 4 0 0 4 1 6 5- 0


 




















































Group D
Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Esteghlal 4 1 3 0 6 5 1 6
2 Al Rayyan 4 1 3 0 6 5 1 6
3 Al Ain 4 0 4 0 4 4 0 4
4 Al Hilal 4 0 2 2 2 4 2- 2


 




















































Group E
Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Jeonbuk 4 3 0 1 17 9 8 9
2 Tianjin 4 2 1 1 11 9 2 7
3 Kashiwa Reysol 4 1 1 2 4 5 1- 4
4 Kitchee 4 1 0 3 1 10 9- 3


 




















































Group F
Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Shanghai 4 3 1 0 8 3 5 10
2 Ulsan 4 1 2 1 7 7 0 5
3 Melbourne Victory 4 1 2 1 7 9 2- 5
4 Kawasaki Frontale 4 0 1 3 3 6 3- 1


 




















































Group G
Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Guangzhou 4 2 2 0 8 4 4 8
2 Buriram United 4 1 2 1 5 5 0 5
3 Cerezo Osaka 4 1 2 1 3 4 1- 5
4 Jeju United 4 1 0 3 5 8 3- 3


 




















































Group H
Position Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts
1 Kashima Antlers 4 2 2 0 6 3 3 8
2 Suwon Samsung 4 2 1 1 6 3 3 7
3 Shanghai Shenhua 4 0 3 1 4 6 2- 3
4 Sydney 4 0 2 2 3 7 4- 2

