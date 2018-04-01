AFC Champions League: Date, time and TV Channels for matchday 5

Matchday 5 of the AFC Champions League kicks off on April the 2nd with the penultimate round possibly seeing big eliminations.

Al Rayyan will be hosted by Esteghlal Tehran in Group D, in a match whereboth teams sit on 6 points and look to move the top of the table. At the same time, the Gulf Derby between Al Ain and Al Hilal will be played in the same group with the loser likely to be eliminated.

Al Sadd host Al Wasl in the Group C in a match in which they look to confirm their qualification to the Round of 16, while Al Wahda and Lokomotiv play in Group B with the former looking to keep their hopes of qualification alive.

Al Jazira and Al Gharafa play in Group B with both teams on 5 points looking to occupy the second qualification spot in the table.

Date and time for AFC Champions League matchday 5 encounters

Match

Stadium

Date and time

TV Channel

Nasaf - Persepolis

Qarshi Stadium

2 April 2018 18:30 UAE Time

beIN SPORTS HD 1

Esteghlal - Al Rayyan

Azadi Stadium

2 April 2018 19:30 UAE Time

beIN SPORTS HD 3

Al Ain - Al Hilal

Hazza bin Zayed Stadium

2 April 2018 19:30 UAE Time

beIN SPORTS HD 4

Al Sadd - Al Wasl

Jassim bin Hamad Stadium

2 April 2018 20:00 UAE Time

beIN SPORTS HD 2

Cerezo Osaka - Jeju United

Yanmar Stadium

3 April 2018 14:00 UAE Time



Buriram United - Guangzhou

Chang Arena

3 April 2018 15:00 UAE Time



Suwon Samsung - Sydney

Suwon Stadium

3 April 2018 15:00 UAE Time



Shanghai Shenhua - Kashima Antlers

Hongko Stadium

3 April 2018 16:00 UAE Time



Zob Ahan - Al Duhail

Foolad Shahr Stadium

3 April 2018 18:15 UAE Time



Al Wahda - Lokomotiv

Zayed Sports City

3 April 2018 19:10 UAE Time



Al Gharafa - Al Jazira

Thani bin Jassim Stadium

3 April 2018 19:30 UAE Time



Al Ahli - Tractor Sazi

Tahnon bin Mohammed Stadium

3 April 2018 20:20 UAE Time



Ulsan Hyundai - Melbourne Victory

Ulsan Stadium

4 April 2018 14:00 UAE Time



Kashiwa Reysol - Jeonbuk Hyundai

Hitachi Kashiwa Stadium

4 April 2018 14:30 UAE Time



Kitchee - Tianjin

Mong Kok Stadium

4 April 2018 16:00 UAE Time



Shanghai - Kawasaki Frontale

Shanghai Stadium

4 April 2018







Groups and Standings

Group A Position

Team

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

1

Al Ahli

4

2

2

0

5

3

2

8

2

Al Jazira

4

1

2

1

5

5

0

5

3

Al Gharafa

4

1

2

1

7

5

2

5

4

Tractor Sazi

4

0

2

2

1

5

4-

2



Group B Position

Team

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

1

Al Duhail

4

4

0

0

11

6

5

12

2

Zob Ahan

4

2

0

2

5

6

1-

6

3

Lokomotiv

4

1

0

3

8

7

1

3

4

Al Wahda

4

1

0

3

5

10

5-

3



Group C Position

Team

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

1

Al Sadd

4

3

0

1

9

3

6

9

2

Persepolis

4

3

0

1

7

3

4

9

3

Nasaf Qarshi

4

2

0

2

2

7

5-

6

4

Al Wasl

4

0

0

4

1

6

5-

0



Group D Position

Team

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

1

Esteghlal

4

1

3

0

6

5

1

6

2

Al Rayyan

4

1

3

0

6

5

1

6

3

Al Ain

4

0

4

0

4

4

0

4

4

Al Hilal

4

0

2

2

2

4

2-

2



Group E Position

Team

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

1

Jeonbuk

4

3

0

1

17

9

8

9

2

Tianjin

4

2

1

1

11

9

2

7

3

Kashiwa Reysol

4

1

1

2

4

5

1-

4

4

Kitchee

4

1

0

3

1

10

9-

3



Group F Position

Team

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

1

Shanghai

4

3

1

0

8

3

5

10

2

Ulsan

4

1

2

1

7

7

0

5

3

Melbourne Victory

4

1

2

1

7

9

2-

5

4

Kawasaki Frontale

4

0

1

3

3

6

3-

1



Group G Position

Team

P

W

D

L

GF

GA

GD

Pts

1

Guangzhou

4

2

2

0

8

4

4

8

2

Buriram United

4

1

2

1

5

5

0

5

3

Cerezo Osaka

4

1

2

1

3

4

1-

5

4

Jeju United

4

1

0

3

5

8

3-

3

