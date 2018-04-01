Bikramjit Singh is expected to pen a two-year deal with Delhi Dynamos, Goal can confirm.

ISL: Bikramjit Singh to join Delhi Dynamos

The 25-year-old amassed 952 minutes in the fourth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) as he played an important role in Chennaiyin FC’s title win.

Of the 14 matches he started, he was substituted on 12 occasions usually after the hour mark. However, his fighting displays in the middle of the park made him a favourite of coach John Gregory.

Bikramjit is one of the few players who has always been a part of the ISL play-offs since its inception. He has won the ISL title on two occasions and been a runner-up once.

He is one of the decorated players in terms of winning trophies having won the I-League and the Federation Cup twice in his career.

His addition to Dynamos will certainly add more steel to their midfield which was often criticized for being too lightweight.