Victory wrap up berth in A-League finals

Melbourne Victory have played out some A-League hum-dingers this season, but even according to coach Kevin Muscat, this was new.

Two red cards and three goals in 15 minutes and a stunning volley from unlikely suspect Thomas Deng secured a 3-1 win for Victory secured finals football for the A-League powerhouse on Saturday night.

"I'm used to entertaining here but that took things to a new level tonight," he said.

Deng's goal was the high point.

The 21-year-old Kenyan-born defender, playing out of position at right-back after the mid-season sale of Jason Geria, raced into the box to catch Terry Antonis' cross with a lethal finish.

"If there's a better strike around the world this weekend it'll be something special," Muscat said.

"It was an unbelievable strike. It won't get the credit it deserves because Tommy is not a glamour name.

"Taking into consideration the degree of difficulty, the technique, the accuracy ... it was a great strike."

Deng told Fox Sports he was "quite surprised" by his own work.

"It was a good ball by Tezza and I thought if I was going to hit it first time then I could pull it off ... I've got no words."

Before the break came the low point.

Michael Thwaite's comedy defending led to his send-off and a penalty for Victory.

But before Besart Berisha could step up to take it, the video assistant referee saw something in Kosta Barbarouses' tangle with Keanu Baccus at the top of the box.

Four excruciating minutes later, the Kiwi was dismissed for a stamp.

Like everyone else in the stadium, Muscat had no idea what was going on.

He said something had to be done over the length of time and the communication blackout during VAR assessments.

"If you're taking four and half minutes ... if you're having to watch 10 replays, you can't be certain can you?" he said.

"Surely if you watch it once, it's deemed a red card and you move on and you do it quickly."

Muscat also said there were inconsistencies in the system if Barbarouses was red-carded and Sydney FC striker Bobo was able to walk free from a similar off-the-ball clash against Melbourne City in December.

"It's an incident where the VAR has got themselves involved so it better 100 per cent accurate and worthy," he said.

"I seem to recall an incident months ago now when Bobo caught (Manny Muscat) behind play but the conduct was deemed not violent.

"If there was any contact or there was from Kosta, it better have been violent and worthy of a red card otherwise there's double standards."