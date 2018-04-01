Zlatan Ibrahimovic's sensational start to life with the LA Galaxy has turned the MLS into "the MLZ", according to his agent Mino Raiola.

'MLS just became MLZ!' - Raiola hails Zlatan impact in decisive debut

The 36-year-old striker made an immediate impact as he started life in California with two goals in a 19-minute cameo that helped the Galaxy come from three goals down to win 4-3 against Los Angeles FC.

Ibrahimovic was expected to have a big impact after swapping Manchester for LA and he quickly made his presence felt at StubHub Center, his stunning first goal giving his new fans a moment to remember.

The striker capped his incredible debut with a stoppage-time winner that gave the Galaxy the unlikely win, providing the team's faithful with exactly what they wanted when they chanted his name just before he entered the contest with his side down two goals.

Such was his impact on the LA derby, Raiola has already suggested the league should be renamed after their new superstar, tweeting: "MLS just became MLZ with triple value. Always proud of [Ibrahimovic]."

Meanwhile, teammate Jonathan Dos Santos elevated Ibrahimovic to an even higher level, calling the Swedish striker "God".

MLS sides will need to make certain they stop Ibrahimovic from shooting, as he scored on both of his attempts on goal in the contest.

Ibrahimovic will get the chance to build off his incredible debut next Sunday as the Galaxy play host to Sporting KC, looking to pick up their third win of the season.