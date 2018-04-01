Former Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi has landed a lucrative deal with Zambian club, Zesco United, barely a week after he was kicked out of the national team.

Stanley Okumbi turns down U-20 job to join Zesco United

Football Kenya Federation unceremoniously fired the tactician on his way from Morocco after Kenya fell to the Central African Republic 3-2 in a friendly played last Tuesday in Morocco.

Okumbi was redeployed to handle the national U-20 with Dutch coach Ruud Krol set to be unveiled in May.​​

But while a majority of Kenyan fans welcomed the news of Okumbi’s exit from Harambee Stars after close to two years of murmuring, the former Mathare United coach has now been snatched by the reigning Zambian champions.

According to a top official with Zesco United, the Team ya Ziko have offered Okumbi a two and a half year contract which is understood to be in the region of Sh2.5 million in addition to a three bedroomed house in Ndola and an official car.

“We have offered him a good deal, almost double what we had with our former coach,” the source, who sought anonymity, confirmed to Goal.

Zesco United is home to Kenyan trio, Jesse Were, David Owino and Anthony Akumu, who also formed part of the Harambee Stars’ squad that played two friendlies in Morocco last week.

Okumbi will replace Tenant Chemo, who took over the leadership of the club on an interim basis following the departure of Zlatko Krmpotic last November.

“I have no information about what you are talking about, but if (the reports) are true, then we can only wish him the very best. Okumbi is one of the best coaches, not only in Kenya but the continent and I guess Zesco United have got a good deal in him,” said FKF President, Nick Mwendwa.

Former Harambee Starlets coach, Richard Kanyi is seen as a likely candidate to take over the U-20 team.