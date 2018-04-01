Wood scores again for Burnley

Chris Wood has found the back of the net again for Burnley as their season nears a climas in the English Premier League.

The All Whites striker scored in their second half of their 2-1 win away to last-placed West Bromwhich Albion, giving him four goals in three games since a lengthy injury break.

Wood fired a shot which rebounded off West Brom goalkeeper Ben Foster's chest. The big Kiwi reacted quickly, nodding home from close range to secure Burnley's third straight win.

He has scored league goals since becoming the club's record signing in August.

It was a bittersweet outcome for Wood, who had missed two good first-half chances.

West Brom were his first club when he began his professional career in England but an eighth successive loss on Sunday (NZT) has them staring at relegation.

Burnley's first win at The Hawthorns ground since 1969 leaves them seventh and still harbouring hopes of a place in Europe next year.

If their position is unchanged over the final seven rounds, they could book a place in the second-tier Europa League, depending on other results.

If they can move ahead of sixth-placed Arsenal, they will be guaranteed a Europa League berth.

Burnley sit two points behind Arsenal, who have a game in hand, and three points in front of eighth-placed Leicester City.