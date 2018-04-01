Mourinho maps out Lukaku's career progression at Man United

Romelu Lukaku is a Premier League centurion, but Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes there is even more to come from the burly Belgian.

'Lukaku will get even better' - Mourinho sees more to come from Man Utd's 100-goal star

The Red Devils saw their £75 million striker become the 28th member of an exclusive top-flight goal club during a meeting with Swansea on Saturday.

His 100th effort arrived early in that contest, with a productive run having now seen him net 11 times in his last nine outings for club and country.

Mourinho is delighted to see the 24-year-old performing at the peak of his powers, but believes he will get even better as he continues to experience life at the very top.

The United manager told Sky Sports following the 2-0 victory over Swansea: "His evolution is clear. At Chelsea he was obviously young but he got experiences at good clubs before he arrived at Manchester United and then mentally he is more than ready.

"Then it's details as a player; the movement, feelings, knowledge of every inch of where he steps, which comes with experience, and at 24 there is a lot to learn and a World Cup to play this summer too, but the experience can only make him better."

While United were pleased to see Lukaku among the goals again in their latest outing, they were just as happy to see Alexis Sanchez find the target.

The Chilean forward has endured a tough start to his time at Old Trafford, following a January move from Arsenal, but now has two goals to his name.

Mourinho admits that things could not have gone much better for the Red Devils, with only a slight dip in the second half of a contest they won comfortably letting them down.

The Portuguese added after seeing his side cement a second-placed standing: "It would have been perfect if we had could have played the second half as we played the first half.

"In the first half we did everything right, we defended very well, brought the line up, kept Swansea miles away from our goal, scored, had more chances, we played beautiful. The first half was perfect, they improved in the second half but we let it go.

"Some players played midweek, they arrived late, tired, they felt the game was in the pocket and in the second half they let it go a bit. But everything is fine, we won and with seven matches to go every point is fundamental for us because we want to stay second. It was an important three points."