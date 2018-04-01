Romelu Lukaku admits reaching 100 Premier League goals is “a dream come true”, but says he joined Manchester United to win trophies.

Lukaku: 100 goals a dream come true but I really want trophies

The Belgium international striker became a top-flight centurion on Saturday when netting early on in a 2-0 victory over Swansea .

He is just the 28th player to join an exclusive club and is rightly proud of that achievement.

Lukaku is, however, prepared to acknowledge that personal accolades mean little to him in an ongoing pursuit of collective silverware.

The £75 million frontman told reporters after reaching a notable individual landmark: "I'm really happy to achieve that milestone.

"It is a dream come true but there is a lot of hard work to be done.

“I want to win trophies but l'm really happy to achieve that in a league I've wanted to play in since I was six years old.”

Lukaku added: “It’s good on a personal level but I want to achieve at the club level.

“Playing for Manchester United, I signed here with the dream to win trophies so that’s the main objective.

“Personally you know you are going to improve and score more goals but, at the end of the day, it’s all about that trophies and that’s what I want to achieve.”

Lukaku could hit that goal in 2018, with United still chasing down FA Cup glory.

They have reached the semi-final stage of that competition, while also looking to lock up a second-place finish in the Premier League, with everyone at Old Trafford determined to see out the season in style.

"Of course it is important to finish strongly,” said Lukaku.

“The manager told us we all have to fight for our place in the team.”