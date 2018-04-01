Ulinzi Stars moved fifth on the Kenya Premier League log following a slim 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday.

Kariobangi Sharks 0-1 Ulinzi Stars: The Soldiers stretches dominance over Sharks

Masita Masuta’s 67th minute goal extended Ulinzi’s dominance over Sharks, who are yet to pick maximum points from the Soldiers in the league since their promotion to the top tier last season.

Ulinzi welcomed Sharks to the top division last year with a sister 1-0 win in the first leg before settling for a one-all draw in the reverse fixture.

Dunstan Nyaudo picked up from where Benjamin Nyangweso left with another identical first leg score line at the Machakos Stadium.

Nyaudo had made three changes from the side that played a 2-2 draw with Posta Rangers two weeks ago and the gamble of bringing on Bernard Ongoma, Michael Otieno and Elvis Nandwa paid off in a match that saw Sharks blew away a golden chance to open the scores from the spot.

The win ended Sharks’ impressive run of three games without tasting defeat.

William Muluya side claimed maximum points from Thika United and Wazito in between its match against Sofapaka that ended goalless while Ulinzi has picked at least a point in the four games.

The latest win adds to identical 1-0 wins over Tusker and Homeboyz by followed and another draw against Rangers.

Ulinzi Starting XI: James Saruni (c), Brian Birgen, Oliver Ruto, George Omondi, Hassan Mohamed, Churchill Muloma, Bernard Ongoma, Cliff Kasuti, Michael Otieno, Elvis Nandwa, Masita Masuta.

Subs: Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Cylus Shitote, Benson Sande, Boniface Onyango, Enosh Ochieng, Daniel Waweru, Ibrahim Shambi.