Posta Rangers win as Bandari suffer defeat away

Posta Rangers recorded second win in the Kenyan Premier League at the expense of visiting Thika United on Saturday.

Dennis Odhiambo opened the scoring for the milkmen in the seventh minute from a free-kick after a foul just outside the eighteen yard box.

Kennedy Otieno leveled matters a few minutes to the break after the visitor's defense was caught napping. Otieno added his second later on, with Gearson Likonoh scoring the other.

At Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega Homeboyz needed a Wycliffe Opondo strike to down visiting Bandari FC. The scorer capitalized on a poor clearance to give his team maximum points.

The same scoreline was replicated at Sudi Stadium in the battle of sugarcane farmers between Nzoia and Sony.

It was the former, who won the bragging rights courtesy of Festus Okiring, who scored the all important goal in the 26th minute.