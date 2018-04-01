Gor Mahia's perfect run in the Kenyan Premier League continued after registering their seventh win in eight matches.

Gor Mahia 1-0 Vihiga United: K'Ogalo reclaim top spot

The sixteen times champions came into the match as favourites, owing to Vihiga United's poor run that had seen the team draw four and lose three of their last seven matches.

Vihiga was keen on defending, as seen in the first few minutes, trying to play long balls and relying on counter attacks. But their resolve was broken in the fourteenth minute when Francis Kahata did well to pick Jacques Tuyisenge, and the latter did well to put the ball past Barnabas Tiema.

Former AFC Leopards man Charles Okwemba could have leveled matters in the 19th minute after a good pass by Christopher Masinza, but he failed to hit the target.

The visitors had Tiema to thank for keeping the score line 1-0, after he made a number of stunning saves that denied Meddie Kagere.

Tuyisenge, George Odhiambo and Kahata were all guilty of missing great chances as K’Ogalo moved top of the group on 19 points.

The champions, who are preparing for Caf Confederation Cup first leg match against SuperSport United, have won seven matches and drawn one, scoring fourteen goals in the process.

Gor Mahia XI: Bonface Oluoch, Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Joash Onyango, Wesley Onguso, Samuel Onyango, Francis Kahata, Humphrey Mieno, Meddie Kagere, George Odhiambo and Jacques Tuyisenge.

Reserves: Fredrick Odhiambo, Charles Monyanyi, Innocent Wafula, Bonface Omondi, Bernard Ondieki, Kevin Omondi and Ephraim Guikan.