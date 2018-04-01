Sofapaka's rise in the Kenyan Premier League continued after downing 'broke' Nakumatt 2-0 in a match played at Ruaraka Grounds in Nairobi.

Nakumatt 0-2 Sofapaka: Batoto ba Mungu cruise to vital victory

The Shoppers coach Anthony Mwangi was aiming at helping the team bag maximum points against Sofapaka as he had put it in an earlier interview, "We are going to push for early goals and ensure we defend as a unit, because the main thing for us is maximum points."

But that was not the case, as in the second minute, it was Batoto ba Mungu, who took the lead. The Sam Ssimbwa led side won a free-kick in the left wing, Rodgers Aloro took it and Eugine Ambulwa, unfortunately, headed the ball into his own net.

The goal unsettled the shoppers and they began to carelessly give the ball away in dangerous position. In the fourth minute they conceded a corner, and in a bid to clear it Mohammed Nigoi handled the ball living the referee with no option but award a penalty.

Custodian Mathias Kigonya rose for the occasion, sending Mwenda Frankline the wrong way to score his third of the season and double his team's advantage.

It was a wakeup call for the hosts, and former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards player Timonah Wanyonyi was played in well in the fourteenth minute, but despite making a great turn, he failed to hit the target.

It was the same case seven minutes, Boniface Bukhekhe unleashing a good short from eighteen yards, but he did not trouble the goalkeeper.

Nakumatt continued dominating with Sofapaka looking comfortable and relaxed. Nakumatt had a perfect chance to halve the scoreline in the 42nd minute after Kigonya conceded a penalty.

Former Mathare United man Brian Nyakan rose for the occasion, sending the Ugandan the wrong way, but his effort came off the right post.

In the second half, Nakumatt came back with renewed hope of getting something from the match, but Sofapaka were cautious. The last 30 minutes were characterized by few chances in either side, with Batoto ba Mungu happy with maximum points.

Ssimbwa's side has now collected sixteen points from eight matches played, as their challenge for the top position continues while it is back to the drawing board for Nakumatt.