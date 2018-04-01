Mohamed Salah has promised to push to become the first Liverpool player since Ian Rush in 1986-87 to break the 40-goal barrier.

Liverpool superstar Salah promises to push for record-breaking 40-goal goal haul

The Egypt international grabbed the winner as the Reds defeated Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park , coming from behind to move second in the Premier League table.

It took his tally of goals this term to 37 and he has admitted that he is aiming for a milestone landmark for the first time in his career.

“I hope I can reach it. There are still a few games left, so I'll try to score as many as possible and see how I'll finish,” he told Sky Sports .

“For me the result is the most important thing. We kept fighting and we had a good result.”

Salah made his finish look simple, showing excellent composure from close range to finish off an Andy Robertson cross. He explained that his understanding of what the left-back was going to do helped him strike the decisive blow.

“I expected the ball to come to me in that area,” he said. “Robertson did the same thing in the last game and it's a goal so I'm happy about that.”

The 25-year-old may still be some way short of Rush’s record of 47 goals in a campaign for the Reds, but his popularity in his homeland continues to spiral upwards, with voters in the country’s elections even attempting to nominate him as the country’s president .

Additionally, Salah has equalled a Premier League record for scoring in 21 different matches this season , drawing level with ex-Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and former Arsenal striker Robin van Persie.