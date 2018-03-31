I-League outfit Gokulam Kerala have nothing to lose when they take on Indian Super League (ISL) finalists Bengaluru FC in the pre-quarterfinals of the Super Cup on Sunday in Bhubaneswar, feels the team's head coach Bino George.

Super Cup 2018: Bino George - Gokulam Kerala have nothing to lose against Bengaluru FC

He went on to assert that the team had already achieved their aim of qualifying for the main stage of the tournament when they defeated NorthEast United FC 2-0 earlier this month.

"Our aim was to qualify for the Super Cup (main round). That we have done and my remit is fulfilled. Bengaluru FC is one of the best teams in India and we have nothing to lose.

"We are prepared for what Bengaluru will throw at us. Hopefully we can perform well."

The Malayali coach went on to applaud his team's confidence levels as they prepare for a big game. "Now a days, my boys have a lot of confidence. They are improving with each match. Lot of my boys will play their best and we hope we can bring some cheer to the fans in Kerala."

George also played up the game on Sunday, indicating that it was a huge day for Kerala football fans given that the state will be playing the final of the Santosh Trophy against Bengal.

"This is a glorious moment for Kerala. There are two precious matches for Kerala football. One is our match and the other is Kerala’s final match in the Santosh Trophy."

He also revealed that teams have approached his star striker Henry Kisseka who is currently focusing only on the tournament.

"I think there is too much pressure on our Henry Kisseka with two or three clubs offering him big contracts. Right now, he has told them he is focusing on the Super Cup. Clubs have approached me and asked to talk to him but right now our focus is on the tournament only."