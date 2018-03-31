Mohun Bagan will open their campaign in the inaugural Super Cup against Churchill Brothers in a Round of 16 clash on Sunday.

Super Cup 2018: Mohun Bagan's Sankarlal Chakraborty looking for balanced approach against Churchill Brothers

Mohun Bagan head coach Sankarlal Chakraborty expects a tough match on Sunday, especially after the Goan side’s win over Delhi Dynamos in the qualifiers of the Super Cup.

“Churchill played an excellent game against Delhi. The I-League and Super Cup is a different tournament. Hence we think it will be a good match tomorrow,” he said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

Chakraborty was also wary of threat posed by former East Bengal striker Willis Plaza who is now with the Goa club.

“The tournament is different. It’s a knock out tournament. One silly mistake can lead to a big problem. Secondly, they have (Willis) Plaza too now. Thirdly, Churchill put their league campaign behind and did well to win the (Super Cup) qualifier,” he stated.

The coach also expressed satisfaction with his side’s performance in the second-half of the I-League campaign after a disastrous start.

“For us, in the I-League we were in a bad position. But my players picked up their form and were excellent and we ended the league in a good position. Now we have to perform well and test our abilities,” Chakraborty said.

The Mariners’ coach also pointed out the quality at hand in the Churchill Brothers squad.

“Of course they have Willis Plaza, Dawda Ceesay and Monday Osagie. They have very good players supplemented by good Indian players. Plaza scored two goals last match. Ceesay has a very good left foot and Monday comes from defence to attack. So it’s not only about Plaza,” he explained.

While confirming that his side had no injury concerns ahead of the match, Chakraborty said the approach for Sunday would be a little different from the I-League.

“Not going all out. It is about balanced football,” he stated before signing off.