Wycliffe Ochomo handed first start against Kakamega Homeboyz

Wycliffe Ochomo has been handed his first start against his former side as Bandari take on Kakamega Homeboyzin a Kenyan Premier League match at the Bukhungu Stadium.

Ochomo joined the Dockers at the start of the season and have found it hard breaking into the first team.

But Coach Ken Odhiambo on Saturday, handed the lanky forward his maiden start as he faces his ex-employers.

Former Posta Rangers custodian, Farouk Shikalo has maintained his place between the stick with Fred Nkata and Atariza Meja continues in wide defensive positions alongside Mulumba and Bernard Odhiambo.

Wilberforce Lugogo and Collins Agade will take charge of the midfield to assist Ochomo and William Wadri upfront. Shaban Kenga and Abdallah Hassan will operate from the flanks.

Starting XI: Faruk Shikhalo, Nicholas Meja, Bernard Odhiambo, Felly Mulumba, Collins Agade, Hassan Abdalla, Wilberforce Ochomo, William Wadri, Shaban Kenga.

Reserves: Joseph Okoth, Dan Guya, Joshua Oyoo, Bonface Akenga, Darius Msagha, John Aure, Deninis Magige.