Godfrey Walusimbi missing as Gor Mahia unveils squad to face Vihiga United

Rwanda duo, Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge will lead Gor Mahia’s attack when the defending champions take on Vihiga United.

The duo, who returned to the country late this week after one week break, made the cut into Coach Dylan Kerr’s side.

Also named in the starting lineup are midfielder, Francis Kahata, Humphrey Mieno and attacker, George Odhiambo.

Meanwhile, Ugandan international defender, Godfrey Walusimbi sis missing from the squad for a second week running.

Strikers, Kevin Omondi and Ephraim Giuikan who missed a triop to Tunisia, have been named on the bench.

Starting XI: Bonface Oluoch, Philemon Otieno, Haron Shakava, Joash Onyango, Wesley Onguso, Samuel Onyango, Francis Kahata, Humphrey Mieno, Meddie Kagere, George Odhiambo, Jacques Tuyisenge.

Reserves: Fredrick Odhiambo, Charles Monyanyi, Innocent Wafula, Bonface Omondi, Bernard Ondieki, Kevin Omondi, Ephraim Guikan,

