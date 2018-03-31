With Mamelodi Sundowns still in contention for a league and cup double before the 2017/2018 season ends, the month of April is likely to be defining period towards their title aspirations.

When you come into the final stages it's going to be tough, says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane

Sundowns are set to be involved in a whopping eight games which is likely to test their character and endurance, and with just a point separating them and arch rivals Orlando Pirates, it could potentially shape how the league title race will end.

However, in spite of the tough test which begins on Sunday with a Nedbank Cup encounter against Cape Town City, Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane remains bullish about his side’s congested fixture schedule.

"We've got eight games in 28 days. I looked at it and I said‚ 'Wow‚ what's happening now?’ When you come into the final stages it's going to be tough. Things are going to happen‚ and things are happening,” Mosimane told The Sowetan.

"Some of the things you don't have to concentrate on. Because it tests your character‚ and it tests the character of my team. But one thing you must know is that we are not new to eight games in 28 days,” he added.

"I mean‚ it would be boring for me to justify that to you (the media). For the last three or four years Mamelodi Sundowns has had this sort of programme. That is why I said that if you want to run a Comrades Marathon‚ you cannot compare yourselves to us when you are running a 42km marathon,” he explained.

"No. 42 and 90 is totally different. You must run the same race and then we can talk. We are not new to this heavy load programme. Sometimes we name it - 'Aluta Continua' or 'Against All Odds'. We can call it whatever we want to,” he continued.

"Last year we did not make it. We lost the league by three points (to Bidvest Wits) with the same programme. The year before that we did make it (winning the 2015-16 PSL title). So the programme just tests our characters and makes us a bigger team in terms of‚ 'Can you handle the load?'," he concluded.