Kenyan Premier League leading scorer, Elvis Rupia has been handed another start as Nzoia Sugar takes on Sony Sugar.

TEAM NEWS: Nzoia Sugar name squad to face Sony Sugar

Coach Bernard Mwalala has named a strong squad for the Sugar derby set to be staged at the Nzoia Sport Complex on Saturday.

Rupia will have a chance to extend his season’s goal tally to above six he’s pumped in so far.

Benson Mwangala will be protected in goal by Festus Okiring, Hilllary Wandera and Brian Otieno at the back.

Starting XI: Benson Mangala, Festus Okiring, Hillary Wandera , Brian Otieno, Vincent Ngesa (C), Peter Gin, Luke Namanda, Stephen Wakanya, Elvis Rupia, Edgar Nzano, David Odhiambo.

Reserves: 23. Mustapha Oduor, Elvis Ronack , Kevin Juma , George Mutimba, Patrick Kwitonda, Morven Otinya, Victor Omondi.