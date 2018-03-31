Steve Komphela questions the integrity of his coaches vying for Kaizer Chiefs job

With the reality that Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela is on his final months of his three-year deal, a number of coaches have been linked with the job to succeed him.

Steve Komphela questions the integrity of his colleagues vying for Kaizer Chiefs job

The former Bafana Bafana defender’s future is uncertain for now as the Naturena-based club is yet to indicate whether his contract will be renewed.

Coaches such as Free State Stars Belgian mentor, Luc Eymael, former Chiefs and current Bafana coach, Stuart Baxter as well as Nikola Kavazovic of Township Rollers from Botswana, have all been bandied about as Komphela’s possible replacements.

However, the former Gaziantepspor defender has hit back to the coaches who have shown interest in his job at the Soweto giants.

He said he is baffled by some comments made by his counterparts regarding his job, suggesting that ‘what goes around comes around’.

This follows a remark made by the Rollers manager, Kavazovic that he is open to leave Popa and lead Amakhosi if the deal suits him and his family because he works for money.

Moreover, the reports have left the Kroontsad-born coach unhappy and expressed his views on the issue, adding that he questions some of his colleagues’ integrity.

“There’s nothing wrong with people wanting to work at Chiefs,” said Komphela.

“Sometimes it just baffles you when a colleague makes declarations that are tempting to respond to,” said the coach.

“And again it questions your integrity and honesty as a coach and a professional that whilst holding a post (somewhere) you’re busy cutting somebody’s chair,” reacted the former Bafana skipper.

“And what you do to others‚ there’s a possibility it might happen to you. Do unto others as you wish they will unto you – that’s not me‚ that’s a Bible. Next they will say I’m a priest,” he added.

Speaking directly to those coaches, the outspoken boss said he has been quiet about the reports, but said they must get out of the way.

He also issued a stern warning to them, saying they must be careful of what they wish for because ambition may kill them.

“I’m pleading with them to try and get out of the way. They are there and I hear them but I’m choosing to be quiet about it. You know when you are quiet‚ many things don’t happen,” he pleaded.

“But just a warning to my colleagues: be careful what you wish for. Ambition may kill you. Leadership must be given and not be demanded,” he warned.

“Power shall be given. Power must never be taken because there might be a possibility of resistance. And where there’s resistance there’s conflict,” concluded the manager.

The 50-year-old boss will lead his troops against Baroka FC on Saturday night at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the Nedbank Cup Last Eight as they challenge for silverware.