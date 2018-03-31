Ulinzi Stars have made just one change in the squad set to take on Kariobangi Sharks in a Kenyan Premier League match on Saturday.

Ulinzi Stars make one change against Kariobangi Sharks

Enosh Ochieng has returned to the team for the first since the opening game of the season against Zoo FC where he picked a metatarsal injury. He will take up the slot previously occupied by Oscar Wamalwa.

Trio Cliff Kasuti, Ibrahim Shambi and Timothy Odhiambo have all been included in the matchday squad. The three were part of the Harambee Stars U-23 tea that took part in a friendly against Uzbekistan last week.

Squad: James Saruni (C), Timothy Odhiambo, Brian Birgen, Cylus Shitote, Benson Sande, Oliver Ruto, George Omondi, Boniface Onyango, Enosh Ochieng, Daniel Waweru, Ibrahim Shambi, Hassan Mohamed, Churchill Muloma, Bernard Ongoma, Cliff Kasuti, Michael Otieno, Elvis Nandwa and Masita Masuta.