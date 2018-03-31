Sone Aluko’s solo effort was enough for 10-man Reading to grab a 1-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers in Friday’s English Championship encounter.

Aluko’s superb strike lifts 10-man Reading past QPR

Aluko whose last goal came in November - in the Royals' 4-2 win at Derby County - started new manager Paul Clement’s reign on a positive note after his superb strike in the 13th minute secured them the maximum point.

The 29-year-old left his marker, Jake Bidwell chasing a clean pair of heels, after showing an amazing turn of pace near the halfway line, before rifling an effort into the top corner.

Clement's side had to play the last 10 minutes with a man less after Yann Kermorgant saw red for a second booking.

And QPR had chances to pull level but wasted them. Most notably was Bidwell’s late penalty saved by Vito Mannone.

The win put an end to a 10-game winless run in the English Championship for Reading.

Aluko, booked late in the game, has now scored three goals in 32 league games since his summer move from Fulham.

Reading have moved up to 19th in the log, six points off the relegation zone with seven games remaining. On Tuesday, they face Aston Villa in their next encounter.