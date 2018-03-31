Western Stima and KCB register wins in NSL

Western Stima continued with their bid to return to top flight after a scrappy 1-0 win against Nakuru All Stars in the National Super League on Friday.

Western Stim and KCB register wins in NSL

A 69th minute strike by goalkeeper Samuel Odhiambo, from the penalty spot, was enough to send the Kisumu-based side to the top of the table with 20 points.

In another match played at Bukhungu Stadium, Kibera Black Stars returned to winning ways with a 3-1 win against Green Commandos.

Henry Onyango, who scored a brace, and Dennis Wanyama goals were enough to down the students and claim maximum points. The hosts scored their consolation courtesy of Evans Odhiambo.

At Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa, visiting Kangemi All Stars held Coast Stima to a two all draw. The Kawangware-based side scored courtesy of Kelvin Washe, who scored an own goal, and Duncan Mwema while the coastal-based side scored through Abbas Muhidin, who hit a brace.

KCB made their intent clear after defeating their hosts Bidco United 2-1 at Thika Sub County Stadium. Samuel Mwangi and Kevin Migele were on target for the visitors, with Sean Opwora replying for the hosts. St. Josephs Youth and City Stars played to a one all draw.

On Saturday, Talanta will square it out with Ushuru while Isibania will be away against Nairobi Stima. Another match will be between GFE against Kenya Police at Sudi Stadium.