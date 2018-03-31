City and Jets tune up for A-League finals

Under normal circumstances, Sunday's visit of Melbourne City to Newcastle would be an A-League barn burner.

Two clubs looking for breakthrough silverware on the brink of the finals - third-placed City hunting the second-placed Jets with just three regular season fixtures left.

It will also be a semi-final preview if City can cling to third place and win their elimination final.

But as it stands, just one side will have something to play for on Sunday.

Sydney's capture of the Premier's Plate on Thursday night means the Jets are finishing second, no matter what.

The Sky Blues are out of sight and a 10-point gulf to City in third place means the Jets can't be overhauled for a home semi-final.

It brings into question how Ernie Merrick's side will approach the game.

Is the next month now about fitness and tinkering with tactics before the play-offs, or is it full steam ahead to maintain the momentum that's carried them to their highest finish in a decade?

Just how the Jets will approach the game looms as the X-factor but City boss Warren Joyce said it wouldn't be something he wasted time thinking about.

"We'll have to approach it the same. With a boring consistency," he said.

The no-nonsense Englishman said there would be no doubting how City approached the clash.

"You can't predict what the opposition are thinking. All you're trying to do is (be) absolutely flat out and desperate to win," he said.

"We just think about being professional, getting the things that we do right."

City are likely to be without two stalwarts for the match.

Michael Jakobsen limped off with a hamstring problem in the late stages of last week's 3-0 defeat of Western Sydney and hasn't trained fully this week.

Osama Malik is still at least a week away with a quad injury.

Roy O'Donovan comes back into the reckoning for Newcastle after a two-match ban for his clash with Jordi Buijs in their top-of-the-table clash this month.

But ex-City man Jason Hoffman is out due to suspension, with Wayne Brown also to miss out due to a calf strain.

Dimi Petratos will benefit from the extra day's rest after returning from Socceroos duty, with him, Ronald Vargas and Pato Rodriguez at different levels of fitness but required to peak in a month's time.

It remains to be seen whether Joyce will end Bruce Kamau's exile after the winger was linked to a move to Western Sydney.

STATS THAT MATTER

* Melbourne City are the only side Newcastle are yet to beat this season, with Joyce's men recording a 2-1 win away and a 2-2 draw at AAMI Park.

* The Jets have won six of their past seven at home, with four clean sheets.

* Joyce is undefeated on Sundays in his time in Australian football.