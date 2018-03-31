Auckland City hunt hat-trick breaking win

Auckland City are determined not to waste their third chance in three years to claim the national soccer premiership title from Team Wellington.

The two teams meet on Sunday at QBE Stadium on Auckland's North Shore, with Wellington aiming for a hat-trick after wins in 2016 and 2017.

Midfielder Callum McCowatt, enjoying a breakthrough season for Auckland, wasn't around for those earlier disappointments but is in no doubt about how much a win would mean to Auckland.

"Every player in the team wants the trophy because of the drought we've had," he says.

The 18-year-old is taking a level-headed approach into Sunday's final, saying it's just another football game.

"In every game you play, you have to try 100 per cent so the effort is not going to be any different.

"I'm just going to work hard and any nerves I have will go within the first few minutes anyway so I'm not too worried about the game."

McCowatt's eye-catching form has been one of the many bright spots for Auckland, and he will be a player Team Wellington will have identified as a major threat.

With playmaker Ryan De Vries having now been lost to the professional game in Japan, City's attack is likely to centre on McCowatt, golden boot winner Emiliano Tade and skilful Solomon Islands international Micah Lea'alafa.

That will make McCowatt a marked man on Sunday but, again, he is approaching that prospect in a maturely philosophical manner.

"I'm not really thinking about it at all, there's lots of players in the team that Team Wellington have got to worry about and everyone in our team can be a dangerous player.

"So I will just look to play how I want to play in every game - it's been working so far."

A win for Auckland City would give them a record-breaking seventh national league title, taking them past Mt Wellington and Christchurch United on the all-time list.