Sean unfazed by lack of chances at Selangor

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

21-year old forward Sean Eugene Selvaraj has made only two appearances for Selangor since joining the Red Giants in the 2018 pre-season, but the young player is unperturbed by the lack of chances he has had.

Out of Selangor's eight competitive matches this season, the former Negeri Sembilan youngster has only played in two games, both times as a late substitutions, for a total of 14 minutes.

Speaking to Goal after a promotional event with one of Selangor's main sponsor this season; telecommunications company redONE last Saturday, Sean admitted that he has to work harder in order to win over the team's coaching staff.

Selangor players Joseph Kalang Tie, Khairulazhan Khalid and Sean Selvaraj attending the meet-and-greet event. Photo by Zulhilmi Zainal

"When I joined Selangor I knew it's not going to be easy for me to get in the starting eleven here. All I need to do is to work hard, because I'm young and I'm eager to learn and show what I'm capable of. But it all has to begin in training and friendly matches, I have to prove myself in training and friendlies, and then do even better when I do get to start.

"I know I can contribute more to the team, but the coaches have to make tough decisions all the time. Perhaps they're waiting for the right time to put me on. But I believe in them and the team, and hopefully when I get the chance I will perform well," he explained.

Sean also noted another reason for him and the team to perform well on the pitch; to attract more sponsors.

"Every player wants to be sponsored. But we have to play well first in order to attract sponsors.

"These meet-and-greet events are good in that it allows us to meet the fans. The club's social media postings (on promotional events) too will show our interactions and level of involvement with the fans to potential sponsors, which makes the team even more attractive to these companies," noted the player.