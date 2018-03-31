Mourinho: Ask Pogba why he's struggling - not me!

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said Paul Pogba could perhaps explain the poor form that has cost the midfielder his starting spot.

Mourinho on why Pogba is struggling: 'Ask him'

Pogba has started just four of United's past 11 games in all competitions after a worrying dip in form.

Mourinho, whose team host Swansea City Saturday, is at a loss as to why Pogba is struggling, saying perhaps the France international knows.

"Ask him. Ask him when you get a chance what he thinks about it," he told reporters.

Pogba, 25, suffered a hamstring injury in September, seeing him sidelined for two months.

However, Mourinho said that setback could not be used as a reason for Pogba's form.

"It's nothing to do with his injury. His recovery was good," he said.

"This season and also last season [he had a bad injury]. But I think he's very fine after the injury.

"It was a difficult injury, it was an injury that other players, other clubs, other medical assessments – they end in surgery.

"His option – with the medical opinions – was not to go to the surgery table and his recovery was really, really good.

"So I think he is more than fine in relation to his recovery from the injury which is an area sometimes where you have a recurrence. In his case, not at all."