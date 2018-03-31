News

Drogba & Lampard lead well wishes to ex-Chelsea coach Wilkins after heart attack

Goal.com
Goal.com /

The footballing world has sent its well-wishes to Ray Wilkins amid reports the former England captain is fighting for his life.

Chelsea send 'love and support' to Wilkins in fight for life

Wilkins, 61, suffered a heart attack at home and was put into an induced coma after arriving at hospital.

He is most closely associated with Chelsea, where he started a playing career that took him to the likes of Manchester United, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Rangers. He later coached the Stamford Bridge side, who were among the first to send their regards to their former caretaker and assistant manager.

"The thoughts of everybody at Chelsea Football Club are with Ray Wilkins and his family tonight," the club wrote on Twitter.

"Keep fighting Ray, you have our love and support."

Wilkins played for the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in the 1970s and '80s, while he made 84 appearances for England before turning to punditry after his career ended.

His wife, Jackie, was quoted as telling the Daily Mirror : "He's in hospital, he's had a cardiac arrest and is in intensive care.

"He is not in a good state at all, I'm afraid. He's critically ill.

"The cardiac arrest led to a fall which has meant he's had to be put in an induced coma. It's very, very bad."

In response, a raft of footballing personalities who have been touched by Wilkins have sent on their well wishes, including Didier Drogba, whose penalty secured the Blues their only Champions League crown to date back in 2012.












Wilkins played 84 times for England during his playing career, captaining his country 10 times.

