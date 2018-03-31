The challenge: Berisha reveals A-League coaching dream

While Thomas Broich is the former Brisbane Roar star most often pegged as a potential future A-League coach, the admittedly intense Besart Berisha harbours his own dreams to lead a team -- and young players are at the forefront of his mind.

Broich all but retired from football after a stellar seven-year career in the Queensland capital ended when the Roar declined to offer the 37-year-old a new contract for the 2017-18 season.

Just a few months later he took up a job working with juniors at NPL Queensland club, and A-League hopefuls, Brisbane City.

Although Broich has since increased his commitments in Germany as a Bundesliga commentator alongside earning his UEFA coaching badges, Berisha hasn't closed the door on coaching against his championship-winning teammate -- or even reuniting as a star management duo.

"You never know. Maybe together, you never know," Berisha told Yahoo7 at a Van Heusen Mentors event this week.

"I rate Thomas very highly as a person, as a player, but as a coach even more ... I believe Thomas can be a really good coach. It's a shame that Brisbane didn't keep him somewhere as an assistant coach or something because I think one day he can be a really good coach."

Broich and the 32-year-old Berisha followed similar paths to the A-League. Both played in the German Bundesliga and second division, but their experiences as individuals are vastly different.

Broich was pegged as one of Germany's next big stars in the mid-2000s yet he would never earn a single international cap. The volatile Berisha, who is into his fourth season at Melbourne Victory, would play a handful of matches for Albania but his promise as a teenager failed to translate to goals during his career in Europe, and managers inevitably reduced his minutes.

Reflecting on his path to becoming the greatest goalscorer in A-League history, Berisha diverted.

"This is my strength, what hopefully tomorrow will make me into a better or good coach -- a lot of coaches made a lot of mistakes with me as a player," he said.

"They never really gave me the opportunity. Even if I get players like me, which is a little bit more intense, I want to give him an opportunity.

"Because believe me or not, every player can be very special but you need to read how every player's different. You need to adapt and to try to work with this player. Not every player's the same."

Most A-League managers opt to sign experienced and familiar players to find results in a tight league of 10 teams, and Melbourne under Kevin Muscat have found themselves as part of the same cycle. In 2016, James Troisi and Marco Rojas returned for second stints at the club. Mark Milligan and Kosta Barbarouses followed suit 12 months later.

Though many have developed into solid players over time, young stars are few and far between. In the Victory's grand finals against Sydney FC in 2015 and last year, five of the 26 players used by Muscat were 23 or under at the time. Their opponents' record wasn't better, adding up to just four among 28.

The career trajectory of one of those Sydney players sums up the situation for numerous Australians.

Terry Antonis left for PAOK in Greece after the 2015 grand final. He struggled for game time in his first season and then spent time on loan at a Greek rival to begin the next. He ended that 2016-17 season in the A-League, on loan at the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Antonis left PAOK nine months ago to try his luck in the Netherlands, but six months into this season he was granted a release and returned once more to Australia to become Berisha's teammate at Melbourne.

"This is the A-League, that's where we are at the moment. If an offer comes from Europe, you leave the A-League," Berisha said.

"A lot of young players still have to go through that. They need to go to Europe, smell a little bit of European football, taste a little bit and then they will decide for themselves what is better.

"I think generally Australia needs more young players coming up. With the salary cap, the only way for it to work is with young players."

Melbourne thought they had a talent to last in Sebastian Pasquali. Remarkably, his only appearances for the club came as a 16-year-old. Soon after he turned 17 he was signing for Ajax -- but red tape held it up and he lost valuable time to hone his craft.

"Sebastian, personally, I thought maybe it would've been better to play here one year, two, maybe 15-20 games, then go over there, but this is my opinion," Berisha said.

He is passionate about clubs holding on to young players but even he concedes moves such as Pasquali's to Ajax -- one that even troubled then Socceroos coach Ange Postecoglou -- could work out.

"I have to say that every young player who went to Europe, I feel like they definitely improved because the standard is really high there," Berisha said.

"It's not easy. Even if they don't play much, even just in training and they experience playing for a second team in Europe it will help them."

Often criticised for being tactically inflexible and conservative with his substitutes and young players, Muscat is slowly opening himself up. The Victory coach never had the chance to utilise Pasquali in any meaningful way, and this year he has begun to correct himself.

Earlier this month Melbourne nabbed a Champions League win over Japanese title holders Kawasaki Frontale after pulling an irate Berisha and star winger Leroy George in the second half.

One substitute that night was Christian Theoharous, perhaps the club's most exciting slice of the future. He celebrated his 18th birthday in December and he's now up to one start and 17 appearances off the bench across the A-League and Asian Champions League. The local boy scored his first goal in a 5-2 win over the Central Coast Mariners two weeks ago.

"It's good that fresh players come in and their legs are working," Berisha said in praise of his club's youngsters.

"It's not easy to play every game and perform at the highest level you can. It's always good to have them and they help us. Many games they came on, did their job. Things like that help.

“It's very important, especially with the salary cap. I believe every A-League game should have young, upcoming players. It's crucial in this league, because without them it's so difficult."

The emergence of Theoharous is not dissimilar to Melbourne City's 19-year-old starlet Daniel Arzani taking a leap from little-used substitute to impact starter and potential World Cup bolter.

Berisha wants to see more such success stories, and he wants to bring them through himself.

"I really think we need more young players playing in the A-League," he said.

"It's exciting when a 17-year-old comes in and scores a goal. It's very exciting. When I'm a coach -- and I hope I will be one day coaching because I've really learned a lot and I'll try to one day be a good coach -- I want to work with a lot of young players.

"I want to be sure a 17-year-old scores for me. This is really exciting, because as a coach you want to prove 'I can bring in a youngster who does a job'. This is the challenge."

Just don't expect to see 'A-League club coach Besart Berisha' any time soon.

"For me it's really important to suck in as much information as I can," he said.

"I'm a player who'd like to play until 40 if I can. This is my dream but sometimes it doesn't work like that.”

His good friend Thomas Broich discovered that all too well with Brisbane. If Berisha happens to suffer the same fate, then at least he has a new life to lead.