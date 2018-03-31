Benjamin Mendy has resumed first-team training with Manchester City but Pep Guardiola remains unsure when he will be fit to return.

Guardiola unsure when Mendy will be ready for Manchester City return

Mendy has been sidelined since rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during September's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman's absence has seen Guardiola deploy Fabian Delph, Danilo and Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back, but filling the gap left by Mendy has not been easy.

Off the pitch Mendy has remained a prominent member of City's squad, his social media presence ensuring he was not forgotten by Guardiola.

He could be back on the pitch before the end of the season – which will also be a boost for France ahead of the World Cup – but Guardiola is not putting a specific date on his comeback.

"I don't know [when he will be back], but he is much better," Guardiola told a media conference.

"Especially over the past week or 10 days as he has been training with us. It's a long injury but he is making progress."

When asked if the Manchester derby on April 7 – when City could seal the title – could be a realistic date, the coach added: "I don't know. I can't anticipate it."