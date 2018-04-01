Man Utd enter race for Ronaldo

Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd interested in Ronaldo reunion

Manchester United are hopeful of signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid this summer, reports Don Balon .

The Portugal international is keen to end his career at the club that made him a star, but he has also told Real of United's interest, and is keen to increase his salary yet again.

Real, however, are interested in both Neymar and Eden Hazard ahead of the summer, and United may offer Ronaldo the pay rise he desires as they look to secure another 'Galactico'.

Chelsea to challenge Man Utd & Barca for Alderweireld

Chelsea are ready to gain an advantage on Manchester United and Barcelona in their pursuit of Toby Alderweireld, The Mirror reports.

The Belgium international has been dropped by Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino in recent weeks and is expected to be benched for their trip to Chelsea on Sunday.

The Blues are hoping to talk Spurs down from their £55 million asking price and are willing to pay closer to £40m.

'Lewandowski will be at Bayern next season'

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has no doubt Robert Lewandowski will remain at the club next season.

Reports linking the Poland international with a move to Real Madrid have resurfaced, with Spanish outlet AS claiming he will ask the Bundesliga side to listen to offers.

But Rummenigge insists the Spanish club have not asked about the star striker and is willing to bet any amount that he will not be going anywhere in the next transfer window.

Icardi set for new deal in summer

Inter have no reason to fear losing Mauro Icardi in the near future as they plan to open negotiations over a new contract at the end of the season, director of sport Piero Ausilio says.

Despite the Argentine's consistency in front of goal in recent years, Inter have been unable to challenge for domestic and European titles, leading to Icardi being linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Although he is tied to the San Siro side until 2021, Inter want Icardi to extend his stay even further and are sure he will sign a new deal in the summer, according to Ausilio.

Simeone dismisses Dybala to Atletico rumours

Diego Simeone has acknowledged he recently met Juventus star Paulo Dybala, but refuted rumours Atletico Madrid want to sign the Argentina international.

Having been left out of Argentina's squad for the friendlies with Italy and Spain, Dybala was spotted with Simeone at a restaurant in Madrid during the international break.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has since laughed off speculation that the meeting indicated the 24-year-old would soon be moving to the Wanda Metropolitano , and Simeone was quick to clarify the circumstances of his encounter with Dybala.

'Real Madrid don't need Neymar'

Real Madrid do not need to sign Neymar, according to former star Savio, with the likes of Marco Asensio and Gareth Bale more than useful alternatives.

The Blancos continue to be heavily linked with a big-money raid on Paris Saint-Germain to bring the former Barcelona forward back to La Liga.

Savio, though, believes that Real already have enough attacking quality on their books, regardless of what Neymar may add.

Balotelli makes top 10 claim amid transfer talk

Mario Balotelli considers himself to be at a similar level to “Neymar, Antoine Griezmann and Paulo Dybala”, with only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on another plane of quality.

The enigmatic striker is set to drop into the free agent pool this summer, with his contract at Ligue 1 side Nice running down.

Liverpool offered £70m and Coutinho for Bale

Liverpool tried to offload Philippe Coutinho as part of a swap deal for Gareth Bale, according to a new book published in France.

Although Barcelona were in pursuit of the Brazil international, it is claimed in 'PSG: Revelations of a Revolution' that the Reds offered £70 million and Coutinho to Real Madrid in an attempt to bring Bale back to the Premier League, only to see their offer knocked back.

The 25-year-old ended up staying at Anfield until January, when he made a £142m move to Barca.

Chelsea make Pochettino top target

Chelsea's top managerial target should Antonio Conte leave this summer is Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to the Daily Telegraph .

The Blues are well aware it would be difficult to prise the Argentine away from Spurs, and have identified Luis Enrique and Thomas Tuchel as alternatives.

But should Chelsea pip their London rivals to a top-four finish this season then they will approach Pochettino and try tempt him with the promise of Champions League football.

West Ham want Man Utd keeper

West Ham have identified Sam Johnstone as the man to replace Joe Hart and will try to buy him from Manchester United at the end of the season, according to The Mirror .

While Hart continues to struggle, the 25-year-old Johnstone has convinced the London side of his ability while on loan at Aston Villa this season and the Hammers are happy to pay the £4 million to land him.

Man Utd to lose young goalkeeper

Dean Henderson will leave Manchester United this summer in search of first-team football, The Mirror reports.

The England Under-21 international has impressed on loan at Shrewsbury this season and United are hoping to convince him to stay with a new contract offer.

But the 21-year-old has made his mind up and will entertain offers from other clubs, with Arsenal said to be keeping an eye on him.

Arsenal, Atletico & Napoli want Leno

Arsenal are hoping to challenge Atletico Madrid and Napoli to lure Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen, says Kicker .

Atletico are said to have repeatedly scouted the Germany international, while Serie A side Napoli have reportedly made an approach for him last summer.

But Arsenal have turned to the shot-stopper in their search for Petr Cech's replacement and see the 26-year-old a viable option.

Everton & West Ham told to pay £25m for Wilson

Bournemouth are demanding Everton and West Ham pay £25 million if they wish to sign Callum Wilson in the next transfer window, The Sun claims.

Coach Eddie Howe hopes to hold on to the striker, who has eight goals in all competitions this term, but Premier League rivals are lurking in the shape of Sam Allardyce and David Moyes' sides, and an offer could come this summer.

PSG make Oblak top target

Paris Saint-Germain are considering offering €100 million to sign Jan Oblak from Atletico Madrid in the off-season, reports RMC Sport .

Atletico have no interest in letting the Slovenia international go and he is contracted to the club until 2021, but PSG are said to be willing to match the €100m release clause to force the Spanish side's hand.

The French side are not alone in showing an interest in Oblak, however, as Chelsea and Arsenal are reported to have looked at him.

James wants Bayern stay over Premier League move

James Rodriguez has suggested he is happy to extend his stay at Bayern Munich instead of look for a move to the Premier League.

The Colombia international is expected to make his two-year loan deal at Bayern permanent instead of returning to Real Madrid, but has attracted interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

However, he told The Sun that he is "fine at Bayern" and is not considering a switch to England.

PSG see Tuchel as ideal Emery replacement

Paris Saint-Germain have identified Thomas Tuchel as their top target to replace Unai Emery this summer.

The French side will let Emery go at the end of the season after his failure to progress in the Champions League and see the former Borussia Dortmund man as the new front runner to take over.

However, Joachim Low and Luis Enrique also remain options for the Ligue 1 leaders.

