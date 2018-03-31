The U.S. national team youth movement is in full swing, and we have already seen some teenagers break in early as they look to help the United States rebuild after failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Adams, Weah and the top 10 teenagers in the USA talent pipeline

The battle for playing time in Major League Soccer for teenage players continues to be a point of contention, with more and more fans calling for teams to "play their kids." Tyler Adams is leading the charge on that front as one of the New York Red Bulls' top players, while D.C. United's Chris Durkin has started to earn minutes with his club after making his MLS debut earlier this season.

Tim Weah earned his first U.S. cap in Tuesday's friendly win against Paraguay, capping a whirlwind start to 2018 that saw him make his first-team debut with Paris Saint-Germain. The 18-year-old forward has seen his stock rise considerably since impressing at last year's U-17 World Cup.

With Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie set to leave the teenage ranks with birthdays later this year, here is a look at the best American prospects born after 1998.