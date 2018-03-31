Shuaib Olanrewaju eyes mid-season drop zone exit with Kwara United

Kwara United's Shuaib Olanrewaju believes his side can move out of the bottom four places mid-way into the ongoing Nigeria topflight season.

The Harmony Warriors had a poor start to their campaign, losing five straight league games - the longest defeat this season - a poor run of form that saw erstwhile John Obuh lose his job.

However, they secured a 2-1 victory over Kano Pillars in Ilorin last Sunday - first win in last six games, handing new coach Abubakar Bala a winning start in charge of the Ilorin-based side.

The defender, who joined the team from Ijayapi Rocks in October 2017, blamed lack of motivation for their awful start but he is confident they will realise their topflight survival quest.

"I'm happy with the high spirit among the players and great commitment too," Olanrewaju told Goal.

"Our victory against Kano Pillars was made possible because everyone - coaches, players and management played their own role.

"We got huge motivation before the game. It was not there before as you know that players do not joke with money.

"With that, I think we can move out of the relegation zone by the mid-season. The players are willing to play and if the motivation is sustained, we can finish 12th on the table. It's possible!

"I don't think the former coach (John Obuh) is bad because the team was not performing well but I believe if things were not working out for him here, it could work out elsewhere."

Olanrewaju further feels the understanding between the technical crew and players will help the team out of relegation as he aims a good outing against Sunshine Stars next Wednesday.

"The approach of every coach is always different and may not always be understood by every player. Coach Bala (Abubakar) is a good coach and the players are fast adapting to his style," he continued.

"Bala had a very good outing in his first test against Pillars and I believe he wants to prove his worth and take the club out of our current position.

"He just started and still have many games ahead of him, even more than the former coach. So, he has a lot to do.

"I believe he can succeed because the spirit in the team is high. The players and the coaching crew are on the same page and that is already pushing the players to put in their best.

"We are getting prepared for them [Sunshine Stars] in Akure and we believe we can get a good result considering the form of the players and willingness to work with the new technical crew."

A win over the Owena Whales in Akure could take rock-bottom Kwara United, who has a game in hand, out of the drop zone should other results end in their favour.