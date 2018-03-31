Both with the interesting stat of 1-1-1, it will be interesting to see how things pan out for Ghana's two biggest clubs on matchday four of the Ghana Premier League.

Matchday four preview: Another day on the points market for Hearts and Kotoko

After a draw with new boys Eleven Wonders, a defeat to 2014-15 champions Ashanti Gold and Thursday's 2-0 victory over Ebusua Dwarfs, the seventh-placed Phobians are hoping to make it two successive wins when they play Dreams FC in Cape Coast on Sunday.

The form of the Still Believe should, however, worry Hearts, as Abdul Karim Zito's charges - led by danger man Zuberu Sharani - have won two games and drawn the other.

Kotoko, on the other hand, shared the spoils with Wafa, beat Inter Allies before falling to Medeama last Sunday.

Playing at home to newly-promoted Eleven Wonders on Sunday, the eighth-positioned Porcupine Warriors are heavily tipped to return to winning ways.

Elsewhere, leaders Ashanti Gold will seek to make it four wins on the bounce when they play as guests to tenth-placed Bechem United in one of two games slated for Saturday.

Twelve-positioned Elmina Sharks host Wafa, who hold the second spot on the log, in Saturday's other game.

At Dormaa, defending champions Aduana Stars need to claim all three points at the expense of Allies to move further up as they currently find themselves third from bottom. Their poor standing could also be attributed to their situation of having played a game less.

Wa All Stars, 2015-16 champions, have a date with Berekum Chelsea at the Malik Jabir Park. The Northern Blues sit second from bottom on the table, four places below the Blues.

New boys Karela FC are still chasing their first win of the elite division. After two losses and one draw, Johnson Smith's men are hoping to beat ninth-placed Ebusua Dwarfs in Anyinase for a breakthrough.

And finally in Dansoman, Liberty Professionals, who like Aduana have a game in hand, have set sights on dispatching fifth-placed Medeama to get off the bottom spot, having lost all two games thus far.