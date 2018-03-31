Kurz delighted as Reds bank precious win

Adelaide United coach Marco Kurz says the 3-1 Good Friday win over Wellington Phoenix at Coopers Stadium was a crucial team victory.

The German admitted it wasn't the Reds' prettiest display of the season, but was satisfied trading in eye-catching football for three valuable points.

The win moved United temporarily into fourth, one point clear of Melbourne Victory who face Western Sydney Wanderers on Saturday night.

"The whole team performance was very good today," Kurz said.

"It was very disciplined, very focused.

"Maybe it wasn't the best football we can play.

"It was a good result and maybe the next step in our way."

United were the better team and deserved winners, despite Phoenix hitting the upright after just four minutes.

The visitors did eventually pull a goal back after United led 3-0 and looked threatening, with Kurz admitting changes did impact the Reds' momentum.

But, he said more important was getting valuable game time into Tarek Elrich, Baba Diawara and Vince Lia.

"The changes were a lot of fresh players from Wellington; very good and all players are fit," he said

"And our players were Baba, Vinnie and Tarek it's more that they reach game fitness."

Adelaide now turn their attention to Sydney FC, who stitched up the Premiership on Thursday in Perth.

The two teams meet in Sydney on Sunday with the Sky Blues also travelling to South Korea for their ACL clash against Suwon on Tuesday night.

Wellington coach Chris Greenacre admitted Friday's result was a fair one but despite the score, his side weren't too far off the pace.

"Adelaide, no qualms about it were the best team on the night," he said.

"They were very well organised and I think at times we played into their hands a little bit."