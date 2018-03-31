Bolaji Adeyemo wants Niger Tornadoes to keep momentum going

Niger Tornadoes' Bolaji Adeyemo is pleased with his side's turnaround and he wants them to keep the momentum going when they face Enyimba in Calabar next Wednesday.

After an awful start this season, the Ikon Allah Boys are now on a run of fine form, having secured 11 points from five matches under the watch of new handler Hamza Abara.

With last Sunday's 1-0 win over Sunshine Stars 1-0, the Minna-based side are unbeaten in five last games and the midfielder has reflected on their early poor run of form this season.

“I am really happy that we have begun doing well as a team,” Adeyemo told Goal.

“Everyone can now see that we're a good side with strong determination and high team spirit. Though, we had some setbacks at the beginning, especially when we lost five games in a row.

"Back then, we were not happy as players and It was really hard times for us. Honestly, It was so bad for us that we even lost two matches at home.

"Something, we never experienced at home since we got our promotion back to the league in 2016.

"Some people saw us as a bad team but now they are eating their words. It is wonderful that we've put such terrible experience behind us.

"We are now in a great mood and everyone is eager to play and also give their best at any moment they are called upon."