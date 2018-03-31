Legendary Didier Drogba charges Chelsea ahead of London derby

Didier Drogba has motivated his former club Chelsea with an inspiring clip before Sunday’s clash with Tottenham Hotspur in the London derby.

The former Cote d’Ivoire international who scored 164 goals in a glittering career with the Stamford Bridge outfit shared a video of himself scoring against the north London club on different occasions, with his weak foot.

In December 2010, following his introduction as a second-half substitute at White Hart Lane, Drogba fired a fierce shot at Heurelho Gomes who fumbled the effort to ensure the tie ended a 1-1 draw for the visitors.

The 40-year-old also shared his lovely strike against Spurs during 2012 FA Cup semi-final encounter that ended 5-1 in favour of the Blues.

With five points adrift of Champions League qualification spot, Chelsea will be aiming for maximum points against Mauricio Pochettino’s side, placed fourth in the English top-flight standings.

“Always be positive, always create something out of nothing!!!" Drogba wrote on Instagram.

"Not on my best foot? No problems, I use my ultimate weapon, fire always come out of it. Assists by Petr Cech and Frank Lampard for Chelsea.

"Come on you Blues during the weekend.”